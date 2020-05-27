Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,309,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394,972 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 5.9% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 2.66% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $602,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 19,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 75,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $82.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,510. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.39. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $83.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

