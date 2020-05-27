Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Veeco Instruments posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. Veeco Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

VECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 60.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 309.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at $129,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VECO traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.03. The stock had a trading volume of 742,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,193. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $565.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.31. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $19.21.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

