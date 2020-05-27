Vera Bradley (VRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Vera Bradley has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.93-1.08 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $0.93-1.08 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vera Bradley to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $162.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, Director Matthew Mcevoy bought 22,037 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $93,216.51. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,992.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on VRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Vera Bradley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Vera Bradley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

