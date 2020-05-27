Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s 6th Largest Position

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,008,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 56,800 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.5% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $107,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV now owns 7,331 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,457,307. The company has a market capitalization of $223.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.98. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Several analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

