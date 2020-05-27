ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Announces Earnings Results

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $591.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.38 million. ViaSat had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 1.18. ViaSat has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $94.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.26.

Get ViaSat alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 109,159 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $3,332,624.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ViaSat from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ViaSat from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised ViaSat from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ViaSat from $82.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViaSat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.43.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ViaSat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaSat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.