Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09), Yahoo Finance reports. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.29%. Viomi Technology updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VIOT opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $377.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Viomi Technology in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.