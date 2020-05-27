Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 17,900 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 0.6% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $46,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.00.

LMT traded up $20.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $392.60. 1,117,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,802. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $375.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

