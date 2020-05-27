Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $19,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 11,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $334.35. The company had a trading volume of 103,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,670. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.17. The stock has a market cap of $134.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $351.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.