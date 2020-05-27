Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $68.96 Million Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 0.9% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.07% of Accenture worth $68,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $788,269.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,110 shares in the company, valued at $31,557,073.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,378. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $125.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.15 and a 200 day moving average of $191.75.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.89.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

