Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $89.23 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $89,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,352.66, for a total transaction of $41,932.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,626.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325 shares of company stock worth $409,753 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded down $9.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,407.95. 847,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,300. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The company has a market cap of $962.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,308.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,334.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.