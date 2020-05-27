Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $20,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $36,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Cfra raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.53.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,349,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,019,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

