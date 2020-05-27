Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 419,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.4% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $101,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.46.

NYSE MA traded down $6.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $297.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,051,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,321. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.98. The company has a market cap of $304.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

