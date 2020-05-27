Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 112,200 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 112,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $33,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Home Depot from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.03.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,699. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.58. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $248.32. The company has a market capitalization of $259.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

