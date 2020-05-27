Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 15,600 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $21,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 18,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly Clark stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.47. 72,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,478. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.62 and its 200-day moving average is $137.15.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

