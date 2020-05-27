Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,229,548 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 286,221 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.2% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.32% of Visa worth $1,003,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.75.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $3,620,540 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,950,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,340,036. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.70.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

