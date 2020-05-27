Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Vitec Group (LON:VTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

VTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vitec Group in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vitec Group in a research note on Wednesday.

VTC opened at GBX 657 ($8.64) on Wednesday. Vitec Group has a one year low of GBX 485.98 ($6.39) and a one year high of GBX 1,335 ($17.56). The stock has a market capitalization of $297.64 million and a PE ratio of 14.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 674.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 906.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.10.

In related news, insider Martin Green acquired 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 853 ($11.22) per share, with a total value of £9,997.16 ($13,150.70).

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, and photographic applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

