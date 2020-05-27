Wanchain Market Cap Reaches $22.00 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Huobi, Kucoin and DragonEX. Wanchain has a total market cap of $22.00 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005587 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00018140 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000231 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,899,997 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, Bitbns, DragonEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

