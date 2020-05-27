Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Lowers Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,988 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 1.7% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Oracle by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 939,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $49,769,000 after buying an additional 41,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Oracle by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,584,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Oracle by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,733,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $515,687,000 after buying an additional 569,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,539,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,923,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.94.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.