Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Purchases 1,255 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 4.0% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $41,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Home Depot from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CSFB raised their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.03.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $243.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,087,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,699. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.58. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $248.32. The firm has a market cap of $259.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.