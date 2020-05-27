Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Purchases 4,824 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 206,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 2.4% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,075,000 after buying an additional 2,724,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,175,000 after buying an additional 291,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,219,000 after buying an additional 474,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,594,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,277,000 after buying an additional 195,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $1,985,537,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.53. 2,224,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,879,707. The company has a market cap of $181.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

