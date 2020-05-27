Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Raises Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,104 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,305 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.8% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.63. The company had a trading volume of 11,774,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,931,158. The company has a market capitalization of $218.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.58.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

