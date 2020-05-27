Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) vs. BankUnited (NASDAQ:BKU) Head-To-Head Contrast

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) and BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

This table compares Waterstone Financial and BankUnited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterstone Financial $210.49 million 1.95 $35.90 million $1.37 11.53 BankUnited $1.43 billion 1.24 $313.10 million $3.13 6.15

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than Waterstone Financial. BankUnited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Waterstone Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Waterstone Financial and BankUnited, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterstone Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 BankUnited 0 5 3 0 2.38

Waterstone Financial currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.42%. BankUnited has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.84%. Given BankUnited’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BankUnited is more favorable than Waterstone Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Waterstone Financial has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BankUnited has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Waterstone Financial and BankUnited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterstone Financial 16.62% 9.41% 1.80% BankUnited 15.57% 7.67% 0.65%

Dividends

Waterstone Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. BankUnited pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Waterstone Financial pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BankUnited pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BankUnited is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.4% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of BankUnited shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BankUnited shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BankUnited beats Waterstone Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts. The Mortgage Banking segment provides residential mortgage loans for the purpose of sale in the secondary market. The company also provides transaction deposit, demand deposit, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as time deposits; construction and land loans; and term loans for working capital, inventory, and general corporate use. In addition, it invests in a portfolio of securities, which include mortgage-backed securities, government-sponsored enterprise bonds, municipal obligations, and other debt securities. Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates 11 full-service banking offices, 1 drive-through office, and 11 automated teller machines located in Milwaukee, Washington, and Waukesha Counties, Wisconsin, as well as a loan production office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Wauwatosa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Waterstone Financial, Inc. in August 2008. Waterstone Financial, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services. Its loans portfolio includes small business loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment loans and leases, term loans, formula-based loans, municipal and non-profit loans and leases, commercial and residential mortgage warehouse lines of credit, letters of credit, and consumer loans, as well as purchases performing residential loans. The company also offers ATMs, integrated online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through a network of 85 branches located in 14 Florida counties; and 5 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.