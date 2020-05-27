Wavesbet (WBET) Tops One Day Volume of $29,031.00

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Wavesbet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Wavesbet has a market cap of $82,357.69 and approximately $29,031.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.63 or 0.02065376 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009771 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010918 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Wavesbet

WBET is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet. Wavesbet’s official website is wavesbet.io.

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wavesbet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wavesbet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

