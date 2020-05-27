WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target Cut to $87.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its price target dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.90.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.77. 30,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,837. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.77. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 415,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,855,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,538,000 after purchasing an additional 37,897 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 200.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 347,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,657,000 after purchasing an additional 30,372 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

