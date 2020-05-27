Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GrubHub (GRUB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of GrubHub (NYSE: GRUB) recently:

5/14/2020 – GrubHub had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

5/14/2020 – GrubHub had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – GrubHub had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2020 – GrubHub was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.

5/11/2020 – GrubHub had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $40.00 to $46.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – GrubHub had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – GrubHub had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – GrubHub had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $51.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – GrubHub had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

5/1/2020 – GrubHub was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/27/2020 – GrubHub was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2020 – GrubHub was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2020 – GrubHub had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $45.00.

4/22/2020 – GrubHub had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – GrubHub had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $50.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – GrubHub had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2020 – GrubHub had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $68.00 to $64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – GrubHub had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – GrubHub had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – GrubHub had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $63.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – GrubHub had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $63.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – GrubHub was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

GRUB traded down $2.77 on Wednesday, hitting $54.50. The company had a trading volume of 145,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,593,959. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.15 and a beta of 1.21. GrubHub Inc has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $80.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.76 million. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. GrubHub’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GrubHub Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GrubHub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 10,000 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,156 shares of company stock valued at $816,524. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in GrubHub by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of GrubHub by 346.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

