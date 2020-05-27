Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON: RB):

5/18/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 7,000 ($92.08) price target on the stock.

5/15/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/13/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,100 ($80.24) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,300 ($96.03) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 7,300 ($96.03). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 6,700 ($88.13) to GBX 7,250 ($95.37). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 6,900 ($90.77) to GBX 7,900 ($103.92). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 5,860 ($77.08) to GBX 5,900 ($77.61). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,350 ($96.69) to GBX 7,450 ($98.00). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 7,000 ($92.08) to GBX 7,300 ($96.03). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at DZ Bank AG from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 7,100 ($93.40). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 7,200 ($94.71) to GBX 7,400 ($97.34). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,600 ($60.51) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CSFB.

4/30/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 5,900 ($77.61) to GBX 6,100 ($80.24). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 5,700 ($74.98) price target on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 5,950 ($78.27) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,500 ($85.50) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 4,600 ($60.51). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/16/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,000 ($92.08) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 5,900 ($77.61) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 5,550 ($73.01).

4/8/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 6,800 ($89.45) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/6/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 6,400 ($84.19) to GBX 6,900 ($90.77). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/2/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 6,000 ($78.93) to GBX 5,950 ($78.27). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,500 ($85.50) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LON:RB traded down GBX 44 ($0.58) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 6,952 ($91.45). The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. The company has a market cap of $49.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,619.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,207.46. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 5,130 ($67.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.34) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.06%.

In other news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 14,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,833 ($76.73), for a total transaction of £858,500.94 ($1,129,309.31).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

