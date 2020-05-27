Wellesley Investment Partners LLC Sells 898 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wellesley Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 0.4% of Wellesley Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wellesley Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,387. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.68 and a one year high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,425 shares of company stock valued at $563,477 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.65.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

