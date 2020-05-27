Whitbread (LON:WTB) PT Lowered to GBX 2,600

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WTB. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,800 ($63.14) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Whitbread to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) target price (down from GBX 3,610 ($47.49)) on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,481.25 ($45.79).

Whitbread stock opened at GBX 2,685 ($35.32) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Whitbread has a 1 year low of GBX 1,805.50 ($23.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,765.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,852.08.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

