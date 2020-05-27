WhiteCoin Price Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $43.93 million and $2.82 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, Cryptopia, ZB.COM and EXX. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00015470 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, EXX, Cryptopia, ZB.COM, Bittrex and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

