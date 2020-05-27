Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Buys 126,280 Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 268.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,280 shares during the quarter. Afya makes up approximately 1.2% of Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Afya worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Afya by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,265,000 after buying an additional 540,573 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Afya by 452.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 606,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,458,000 after purchasing an additional 497,086 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 68.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,428,000 after purchasing an additional 454,640 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Afya during the 4th quarter worth about $7,916,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Afya by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 192,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

AFYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Afya from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group downgraded Afya from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Afya from $33.00 to $24.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Afya from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.21.

Shares of Afya stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,300. Afya Limited has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $53.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.44 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Afya Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

