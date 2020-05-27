Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,711 Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWKS shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.15.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,339,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,927. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $128.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.10 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

