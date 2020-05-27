Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,004 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $845,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.16. The stock had a trading volume of 378,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,334. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $136.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.10.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.