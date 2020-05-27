Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,060,000 after buying an additional 193,192 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,951,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,852,000 after buying an additional 956,848 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $168,070,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 50.2% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,152,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,954,000 after buying an additional 385,249 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.74.

QRVO stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.33. 972,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,342. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.45 and its 200 day moving average is $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo Inc has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $116,452.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $1,640,461.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,472,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,932 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

