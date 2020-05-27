Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 95.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,308,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 640,693 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 4.42% of Wingstop worth $108,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 228.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 39.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of WING traded down $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,098. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.28. Wingstop Inc has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $130.99. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.80, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $55.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 60.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WING. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $102.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $74.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

In related news, insider Nicolas Boudet sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.98, for a total transaction of $58,283.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,522.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $2,840,558.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,728.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,751 shares of company stock worth $5,188,120. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.