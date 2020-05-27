Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,425 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.17% of Wingstop worth $27,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Wingstop by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Wingstop by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 291,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,236,000 after purchasing an additional 47,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 58,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,939 shares in the last quarter.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $2,840,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,728.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total value of $1,823,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,751 shares of company stock valued at $5,188,120 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WING. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $102.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

Wingstop stock opened at $121.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.46 and a 200-day moving average of $91.28. Wingstop Inc has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $130.99.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $55.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.27%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

