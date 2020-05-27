WINk (WIN) Hits Market Cap of $15.91 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. WINk has a market cap of $15.91 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WINk has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010115 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002535 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000701 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

