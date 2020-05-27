WOM Protocol Market Cap Tops $8.48 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. One WOM Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0848 or 0.00000926 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded up 9% against the US dollar. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.48 million and $202,869.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00042997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $349.69 or 0.03818343 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002248 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00054680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031116 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010953 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,007,450 tokens. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol.

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

