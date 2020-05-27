Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $379,885.00

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for $9,288.89 or 1.00992465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $12.05 million and $379,885.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00028164 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00024456 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000295 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000645 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00074049 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000581 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 1,297 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.