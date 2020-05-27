Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Shares Bought by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,286,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,899 shares during the period. Wyndham Destinations comprises about 2.3% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 5.03% of Wyndham Destinations worth $93,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WYND. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 32,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,780,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 796,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,190,000 after buying an additional 171,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 974,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,373,000 after buying an additional 453,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

WYND stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.81. 554,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.34. Wyndham Destinations has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.62 million. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $101,640.00. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WYND shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $73.00 to $44.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

