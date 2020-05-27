Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at UBS Group

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $118.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the casino operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.06.

WYNN traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,195,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,460,201. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 2.52. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $953.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.81 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s revenue was down 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,145,008.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,328 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 24,455 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

