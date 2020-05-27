Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ (XERS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 159.74% from the company’s current price.

XERS has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of XERS stock opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $218.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.03. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 323.82% and a negative net margin of 3,100.00%. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $78,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,493 shares in the company, valued at $417,100.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul R. Edick bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,045.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,341,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 413,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 139,671 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 66,662.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,201,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 41,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

