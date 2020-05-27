XMax (XMX) Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. XMax has a total market capitalization of $5.94 million and $397,882.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMax token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Coinrail, OTCBTC and HADAX. Over the last seven days, XMax has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042946 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $347.17 or 0.03775001 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002245 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031095 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010901 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,802,960,145 tokens. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, DDEX, FCoin, CryptoBridge, ABCC, OTCBTC, Hotbit, Graviex and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

