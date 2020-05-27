YEE (YEE) Market Cap Tops $1.29 Million

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. YEE has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $32,265.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YEE token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, DEx.top and CoinTiger. During the last week, YEE has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00042941 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.73 or 0.03786277 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002246 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031029 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010864 BTC.

YEE Token Profile

YEE is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, FCoin, CoinTiger, ABCC, Huobi, DigiFinex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

