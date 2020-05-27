Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.87) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the highest is ($0.56). Sleep Number reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 970%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.19 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sleep Number from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Poirier sold 2,786 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $85,753.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sleep Number by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Sleep Number by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at $22,426,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at $5,535,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Sleep Number by 3,985.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares during the period.

Sleep Number stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.34. 358,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,520. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The company has a market cap of $894.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.19.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

