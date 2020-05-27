Zacks: Analysts Expect Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) will report $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.04. Calix posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Calix.

A number of research firms recently commented on CALX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Calix stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.47. 717,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,373. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $715.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.81 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $363,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 3,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $37,674.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Calix by 96.7% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 61,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 30,051 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Calix by 14.7% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 751,626 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 96,511 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Calix by 122.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 300,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 165,203 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Calix by 259.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 307,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 222,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Calix in the first quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

