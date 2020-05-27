Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Amarin posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRN shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Amarin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amarin in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Amarin in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Amarin in the 4th quarter worth $24,924,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMRN traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,066,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,945,450. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.00 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34. Amarin has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $26.12.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

