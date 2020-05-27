Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to Post $0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Casella Waste Systems reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $182.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

CWST traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.03. 281,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.87. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $56.14.

In other news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $104,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,580.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,761.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 296,081 shares of company stock valued at $14,763,529. Insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,558,000 after purchasing an additional 511,555 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,111,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,332,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,127,000 after purchasing an additional 333,329 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,767,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 144,505.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 271,670 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

