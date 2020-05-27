Zacks: Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $94.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Taro Pharmaceutical Industries an industry rank of 21 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have commented on TARO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,941.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 25.6% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TARO stock opened at $69.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.83. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $99.69.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $174.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.25 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 37.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

