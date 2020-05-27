Zap (ZAP) Price Up 9% This Week

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 27th. Zap has a market cap of $381,476.44 and $27,565.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zap has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One Zap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00043092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $347.92 or 0.03820667 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003779 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00054697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00031181 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010992 BTC.

Zap (ZAP) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

