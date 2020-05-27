ZClassic (ZCL) Hits Market Cap of $1.82 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $9,071.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bittrex. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00502002 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00097630 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00064309 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000858 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,869,297 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin.

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

